The Alabama State Hornets versus the Auburn Tigers is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that features an SEC team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Alabama State Hornets at Auburn Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 SEC Network +

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!