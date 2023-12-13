The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on Wednesday, December 13 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last game on Monday, the Spurs suffered a 93-82 loss to the Rockets. Victor Wembanyama recorded 15 points, 18 rebounds and three assists for the Spurs.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Back), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.