The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) hope to end a 17-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on December 13, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 45.4% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together a 3-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Spurs score an average of 109.4 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 3-6 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs score 114.5 points per game, 10.2 more than on the road (104.3). On defense they allow 122.4 points per game at home, 1.9 more than on the road (120.5).

In 2023-24 San Antonio is giving up 1.9 more points per game at home (122.4) than on the road (120.5).

The Spurs collect 3.5 more assists per game at home (30.5) than away (27.0).

Spurs Injuries