The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Cardinals have taken four games in a row.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 65.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 53.9 the Red Raiders give up.

Incarnate Word has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 53.9 points.

Texas Tech has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.

The Red Raiders put up 24.5 more points per game (75.2) than the Cardinals give up (50.7).

Texas Tech is 10-0 when scoring more than 50.7 points.

Incarnate Word is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

This year the Red Raiders are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals make 40% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Kilah Freelon: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 56.5 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 56.5 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Texas Tech Schedule