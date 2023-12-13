How to Watch the Texas vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (10-0) will look to continue a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at McKale Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Fubo Sports US
Texas vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns average 33.6 more points per game (92.0) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (58.4).
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, Texas is 10-0.
- Arizona has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 92.0 points.
- The Wildcats score 17.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Longhorns allow (52.9).
- Arizona has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 52.9 points.
- Texas is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.
- The Wildcats are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.9%).
- The Longhorns shoot 51.5% from the field, 13.3% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
Texas Schedule
