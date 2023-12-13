The Texas Longhorns (10-0) will look to continue a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at McKale Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Fubo Sports US

Texas vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns average 33.6 more points per game (92.0) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (58.4).

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Texas is 10-0.

Arizona has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 92.0 points.

The Wildcats score 17.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Longhorns allow (52.9).

Arizona has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 52.9 points.

Texas is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.

The Wildcats are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.9%).

The Longhorns shoot 51.5% from the field, 13.3% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG% Madison Booker: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Texas Schedule