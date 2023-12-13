Wednesday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) versus the UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 83-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the game.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Venue: Jack Stephens Center

UTSA vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 83, UTSA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-6.5)

Little Rock (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.0

Little Rock's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, while UTSA's is 2-6-0. The Trojans are 6-4-0 and the Roadrunners are 6-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners put up 79.8 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 79.9 per contest (338th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential.

UTSA wins the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It records 42.4 rebounds per game, 20th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 41.3.

UTSA hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.1% from deep (154th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.2%.

UTSA has lost the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 11.3 (127th in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (340th in college basketball).

