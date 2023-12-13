The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline UTSA Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-6.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-6.5) 163.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTSA vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

UTSA has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Little Rock is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Trojans' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

UTSA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 UTSA is 55th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+15000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 314th, a difference of 259 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, UTSA has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

