At Frost Bank Center, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) and Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs (3-19) face off on Wednesday, December 13, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Frost Bank Center

Live Stream: Fubo

Victor Wembanyama vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 841.4 1068 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.1 48.5 Fantasy Rank 7 21

Victor Wembanyama vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama provides the Spurs 18.8 points, 10.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in league).

The Spurs have a -264 scoring differential, falling short by 12 points per game. They're putting up 109.4 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 121.4 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

San Antonio ranks 21st in the NBA at 43.1 rebounds per game. That's three fewer than the 46.1 its opponents average.

The Spurs make 12.5 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) at a 33.6% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 14.1 per outing their opponents make, shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

San Antonio has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 16 per game (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (16th in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 3 assists and 12.5 boards per contest, shooting 54.4% from the field.

The Lakers have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 112.6 (11th in the NBA).

Los Angeles records 44.6 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to the 44.5 of its opponents.

The Lakers hit 3.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.4 (28th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8.

Los Angeles has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA play), 1.1 more than the 13 it forces on average (20th in the league).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game -7.4 1 Usage Percentage 29.8% 26.3% True Shooting Pct 51.7% 60.9% Total Rebound Pct 18.8% 19.4% Assist Pct 13.7% 13.9%

