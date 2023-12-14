The Baylor Bears (7-0) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Delaware State Hornets (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Delaware State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 55.2 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 57.7 the Bears give up.

Delaware State is 2-0 when it scores more than 57.7 points.

Baylor is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.2 points.

The Bears put up 9.2 more points per game (89.0) than the Hornets give up (79.8).

Baylor has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.

Delaware State is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 89.0 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 49.0% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Hornets concede.

The Hornets shoot 35.0% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Bears allow.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Aijha Blackwell: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 12.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 55.4 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Bella Fontleroy: 9.6 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Baylor Schedule