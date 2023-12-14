Thursday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (7-1) against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Cougars secured an 89-42 win against Texas Southern.

Houston vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. UTSA Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Houston 71, UTSA 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Schedule Analysis

  • When the Cougars defeated the Air Force Falcons, who are ranked No. 192 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 99-61, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Houston is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 192) on November 10
  • 106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 228) on November 19
  • 86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 229) on December 8
  • 106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 231) on November 14
  • 79-59 at home over Florida A&M (No. 294) on December 3

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
  • Bria Patterson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)
  • Kamryn Jones: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Maliyah Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Houston Performance Insights

  • The Cougars put up 86.4 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +213 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 26.6 points per game.

