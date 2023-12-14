The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5% higher than the 38.7% the Warhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Lamar has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks sit at 12th.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 82.1 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 70.1 the Warhawks give up.
  • Lamar has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than away (76.2).
  • Lamar drained more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32.0%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Delaware State W 84-81 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA L 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston L 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe - Montagne Center
12/18/2023 Southern Miss - Montagne Center
12/21/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

