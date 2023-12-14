Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in McLennan County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Connally High School - Waco at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
