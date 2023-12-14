49ers, Cowboys, Week 15 NFL Power Rankings
Heading into Week 15 of the NFL schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team stacks up against the competition.
NFL Power Rankings
1. 49ers
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +260
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 28-16 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Cowboys
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 33-13 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Ravens
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 37-31 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Bills
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Browns
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 31-27 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Dolphins
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 28-27 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. Rams
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 37-31 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Chiefs
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. Jaguars
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 31-27 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Bengals
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 34-14 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Eagles
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 33-13 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Lions
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 28-13 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Broncos
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 24-7 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Vikings
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 3-0 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Texans
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 30-6 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Chargers
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 24-7 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Raiders
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Packers
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 24-22 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Colts
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 34-14 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 29-25 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Seahawks
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 28-16 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Steelers
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 21-18 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Saints
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 28-6 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Bears
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 28-13 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Titans
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 28-27 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Falcons
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 29-25 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Raiders
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 3-0 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Cardinals
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 24-10 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Jets
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 30-6 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Giants
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 24-22 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Patriots
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 21-18 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Chiefs
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
31. Commanders
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 45-15 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
32. Panthers
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 28-6 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
