SMU vs. Louisiana Tech December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (3-4) face the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Players to Watch
- Salma Bates: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anna Larr Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Bates: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Morris: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.