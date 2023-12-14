The Denver Pioneers (2-6) play the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State vs. Denver Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers average 5.0 more points per game (61.3) than the Bobcats give up (56.3).
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, Denver is 2-3.
  • Texas State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.3 points.
  • The Bobcats record just 4.1 more points per game (67.5) than the Pioneers give up (63.4).
  • When Texas State scores more than 63.4 points, it is 5-0.
  • Denver has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Bobcats shoot 40.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Pioneers concede defensively.

Texas State Leaders

  • Tiffany Tullis: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 44.3 FG%
  • Ja'Niah Henson: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • Jaylin Foster: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Timia Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Gara Beth Self: 6.1 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

Texas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ UTSA W 65-57 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 UNT Dallas W 79-41 Strahan Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 67-52 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/14/2023 Denver - Strahan Arena
12/18/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Chicago State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

