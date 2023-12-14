The Denver Pioneers (2-6) play the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State vs. Denver Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers average 5.0 more points per game (61.3) than the Bobcats give up (56.3).

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Denver is 2-3.

Texas State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.3 points.

The Bobcats record just 4.1 more points per game (67.5) than the Pioneers give up (63.4).

When Texas State scores more than 63.4 points, it is 5-0.

Denver has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.

The Bobcats shoot 40.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Pioneers concede defensively.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 44.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 44.3 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Jaylin Foster: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Timia Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Gara Beth Self: 6.1 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Schedule