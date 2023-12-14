UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-3) play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Iyana Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Arianna Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mele Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
