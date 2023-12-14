The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) aim to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

  • The Islanders' 64.9 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 71.1 the Vaqueros allow.
  • Texas A&M-CC has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.
  • The Vaqueros record 57.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 59.6 the Islanders allow.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
  • When Texas A&M-CC gives up fewer than 57.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • This season the Vaqueros are shooting 33.5% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Islanders give up.
  • The Islanders make 38.7% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

  • Kade Hackerott: 10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)
  • Iyana Dorsey: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)
  • Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 63-50 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/2/2023 Tarleton State L 72-66 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC L 69-46 American Bank Center
12/14/2023 Texas A&M-CC - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Texas - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

