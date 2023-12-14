How to Watch the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) aim to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison
- The Islanders' 64.9 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 71.1 the Vaqueros allow.
- Texas A&M-CC has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.
- The Vaqueros record 57.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 59.6 the Islanders allow.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- When Texas A&M-CC gives up fewer than 57.8 points, it is 4-0.
- This season the Vaqueros are shooting 33.5% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Islanders give up.
- The Islanders make 38.7% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.
UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders
- Kade Hackerott: 10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)
- Iyana Dorsey: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 63-50
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 72-66
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 69-46
|American Bank Center
|12/14/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Texas
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
