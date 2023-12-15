Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Brazoria County, Texas today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dawson High School - Pearland at Clear Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.