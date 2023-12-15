Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Fisher County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wellman-Union High School at Rotan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rotan, TX

Rotan, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Spur High School at Roby High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 15

7:20 PM CT on December 15 Location: Roby, TX

Roby, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Throckmorton High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School