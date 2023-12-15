Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Gillespie County, Texas today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gillespie County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fredericksburg High School at Llano High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

6:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Llano, TX

Llano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Christian School at Castle Hills at Heritage School