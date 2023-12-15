Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glasscock County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Glasscock County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Glasscock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grady High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Garden City, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.