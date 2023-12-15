Jeremy Sochan plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Sochan, in his last action, had five points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-119 loss to the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Sochan's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.6 10.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.1 3.6 PRA -- 20 19.3 PR -- 15.9 15.7



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 10.8% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

Sochan's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.6.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 112.8 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have allowed 26.6 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 29 5 8 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.