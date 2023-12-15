Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Johnson County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seguin High School - Arlington at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joshua High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.