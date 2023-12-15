Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lamar County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.