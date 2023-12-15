Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lavaca County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rice Consolidated High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shiner, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
