Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Lee County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Lee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dime Box High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithville High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
