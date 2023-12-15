Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lubbock County, Texas today? We have what you need below.

Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Amarillo High School at Monterey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at New Home High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: New Home, TX

New Home, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lubbock Christian School at Panhandle High School