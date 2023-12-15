Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Milam County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Milam County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckholts High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Calvert, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jarrell High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
