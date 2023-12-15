Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conroe High School at New Caney High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanger High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caney Creek High School at Waller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.