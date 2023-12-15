Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Moore County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sunray High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.