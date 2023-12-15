How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Boston Celtics as one of eight matchups, should provide some fireworks.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSDET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 16-7
- DET Record: 2-22
- PHI Stats: 122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- DET Stats: 108.8 PPG (28th in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -16.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -1600
- DET Odds to Win: +900
- Total: 234.5 points
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans look to pull of an away win at the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSNO
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 7-15
- NO Record: 14-11
- CHA Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (26th)
- NO Stats: 114.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.8 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -6.5
- NO Odds to Win: -250
- CHA Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 232.5 points
The Washington Wizards take on the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers travel to face the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSIN
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 3-20
- IND Record: 13-9
- WAS Stats: 115.9 PPG (10th in NBA), 127.0 Opp. PPG (30th)
- IND Stats: 128.4 PPG (first in NBA), 125.5 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 11.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -8.5
- IND Odds to Win: -350
- WAS Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 257.5 points
The Boston Celtics face the Orlando Magic
The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 18-5
- ORL Record: 16-7
- BOS Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- ORL Stats: 114.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -5.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- ORL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 222.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs host the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers look to pull of an away win at the Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-20
- LAL Record: 15-10
- SA Stats: 109.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (27th)
- LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -7.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -275
- SA Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 233.5 points
The Toronto Raptors play the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks take to the home court of the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 10-14
- ATL Record: 9-14
- TOR Stats: 112.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (19th)
- ATL Stats: 122.5 PPG (third in NBA), 123.3 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -2.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- ATL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 244.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Houston Rockets
The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and Space City Home Network
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 6-17
- HOU Record: 12-9
- MEM Stats: 106.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
- HOU Stats: 109.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -4.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -165
- MEM Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 211.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play the New York Knicks
The Knicks go on the road to face the Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 13-11
- NY Record: 13-10
- PHO Stats: 115.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (13th)
- NY Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -5.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -200
- NY Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 230.5 points
