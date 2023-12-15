Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Robertson County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Robertson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckholts High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Calvert, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhart High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Franklin, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centerville High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hearne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
