At Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 15, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will attempt to snap an 18-game losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 114 points per game to rank 16th in the league while allowing 112.8 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a +28 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have a -267 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 121.4 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

These teams are scoring 223.8 points per game between them, 8.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 234.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio has put together a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Spurs and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

