Spurs vs. Lakers December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, December 15, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) face the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.
Spurs vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson puts up 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
- Zach Collins puts up 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jeremy Sochan puts up 11.7 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 boards.
- Tre Jones puts up 7.9 points, 2.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Lakers.
- On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are receiving 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.
- Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are getting 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.
Spurs vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Lakers
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|123.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.3
|46%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|35%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
