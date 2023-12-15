The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will look to break an 18-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-10 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Spurs put up an average of 109.8 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 3-7.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs score 114.9 points per game, 10.6 more than away (104.3). On defense they allow 122.3 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (120.5).

This year the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (30.3 per game) than on the road (27).

Spurs Injuries