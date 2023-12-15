The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) are slated to square off on Friday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Victor Wembanyama and D'Angelo Russell are two players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Lakers beat the Spurs 122-119, led by Anthony Davis with 37 points (plus one assist and 10 rebounds). Wembanyama was the top scorer for the losing team with 30 points while adding two assists and 13 rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 30 13 2 3 6 4 Keldon Johnson 28 5 8 0 0 4 Malaki Branham 19 3 0 1 0 2

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's numbers for the season are 19.3 points, 2.5 assists and 10.7 boards per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 27.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 assists and 6.4 boards per game.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 13 points, 6 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 28.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.6 points, 4.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 2.8 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 17.4 11.1 2.5 1.5 3.1 1 Keldon Johnson 18.3 6.8 4.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 Devin Vassell 16 2.9 2.6 0.9 0.1 2.3 Zach Collins 10.2 5.5 3.1 0.6 0.2 1 Jeremy Sochan 10.6 5.1 3.6 0.2 0.2 1

