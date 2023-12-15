Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Senators on December 15, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Tim Stutzle and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Robertson is Dallas' leading contributor with 26 points. He has nine goals and 17 assists this season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Joe Pavelski has 26 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Roope Hintz's season total of 24 points has come from 10 goals and 14 assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Stuetzle is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 26 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 20 assists in 24 games (playing 22:00 per game).
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
Claude Giroux Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Claude Giroux has collected 22 points this season, with nine goals and 13 assists.
Giroux Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.