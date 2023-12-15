Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Tarrant County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Worth Christian School at McKinney Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Hills High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School - Arlington at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony School of Nature at Texas Wind
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granbury High School at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seguin High School - Arlington at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.