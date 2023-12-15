The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) battle the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Vaqueros have given up to their opponents.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Islanders are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros sit at 220th.

The Islanders' 74.8 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 79.1 the Vaqueros give up.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when it scores more than 79.1 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

At home Texas A&M-CC is putting up 87.8 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.5).

In 2023-24 the Islanders are allowing 20.2 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than on the road (76.5).

Texas A&M-CC drains more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than away (34.3%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule