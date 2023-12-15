Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6) meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Elijah Elliott: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- JJ Howard: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|216th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|76.7
|150th
|328th
|80.0
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|135th
|236th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|38.0
|38th
|157th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|13.0
|19th
|341st
|4.8
|3pt Made
|6.1
|277th
|112th
|14.6
|Assists
|15.3
|79th
|305th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|14.3
|323rd
