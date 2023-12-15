The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) are favored by 2.5 points against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Rio Grande Valley -2.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points twice this season.

Texas A&M-CC has had an average of 143.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M-CC has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M-CC has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Islanders have a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Texas A&M-CC has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Rio Grande Valley 4 57.1% 73.7 148.5 79.1 147.3 153.8 Texas A&M-CC 2 33.3% 74.8 148.5 68.2 147.3 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders' 74.8 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 79.1 the Vaqueros give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Rio Grande Valley 4-3-0 0-0 3-4-0 Texas A&M-CC 4-2-0 3-1 1-5-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Rio Grande Valley Texas A&M-CC 12-6 Home Record 13-2 3-10 Away Record 7-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.