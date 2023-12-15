Friday's game that pits the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) against the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Texas State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-6.8)

Sam Houston (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Sam Houston is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas State's 4-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bearkats are 7-3-0 and the Bobcats are 4-4-0.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 68.9 points per game (297th in college basketball) and allowing 69.4 (139th in college basketball).

Texas State records 35.0 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball), compared to the 34.2 of its opponents.

Texas State knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball) at a 29.1% rate (322nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per contest its opponents make, shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Texas State has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than the 12.8 it forces (125th in college basketball).

