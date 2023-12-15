At Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 15, Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) take to the road to match up with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (3-20). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Frost Bank Center

Victor Wembanyama vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 903.0 1124.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.0 48.9 Fantasy Rank 7 17

Victor Wembanyama vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama gets the Spurs 19.3 points, 10.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in league).

The Spurs have a -267 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 121.4 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

San Antonio comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It collects 43.2 rebounds per game (21st in league) compared to its opponents' 46.1.

The Spurs make 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.7 (14th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1.

San Antonio has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 16 per game (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.6 (16th in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis' numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 12.4 boards per game, shooting 54.5% from the field.

The Lakers have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 114 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are allowing 112.8 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

Los Angeles pulls down 44.6 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Lakers make 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (21st in the NBA). They are making 3.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 13.9 per game while shooting 36.9%.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 14.2 per game (23rd in the league) and force 13.2 (19th in NBA action).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game -7.3 1.1 Usage Percentage 30.1% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 52.3% 61.2% Total Rebound Pct 18.9% 19.1% Assist Pct 13.6% 13.4%

