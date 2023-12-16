Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cure Bowl
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5), in this year's Cure Bowl, where they will meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|47.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|48.5
|-200
|+164
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The RedHawks have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Appalachian State & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (OH)
|To Win the MAC
|+225
