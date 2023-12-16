The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

Baylor has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 53rd.

The Bears score 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).

Baylor has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor put up 82.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.

The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last season at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.9).

In home games, Baylor made one more threes per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

