The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
  • Baylor has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 53rd.
  • The Bears score 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).
  • Baylor has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor put up 82.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
  • The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last season at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.9).
  • In home games, Baylor made one more threes per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

