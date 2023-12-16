The Baylor Bears (9-0) aim to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on FOX.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 143.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Baylor has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Bears' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Michigan State has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Spartans games have hit the over.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Baylor's national championship odds (+2000) place it eighth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.

The Bears' national championship odds have jumped from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

