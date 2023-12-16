A pair of hot squads square off when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in eight in a row.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes average 18.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (55.1).

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it scores more than 55.1 points.

Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.

The Bears score 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).

Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 48.7% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Baylor Schedule