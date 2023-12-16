Baylor vs. Michigan State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-3.5
|Not Set
Baylor Betting Records & Stats
- Five of Baylor's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).
- The Bears have gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- Baylor (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 33.9% more often than Michigan State (3-5-0) this year.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|91.1
|163.4
|67.6
|132.4
|149.8
|Michigan State
|72.3
|163.4
|64.8
|132.4
|142.5
Additional Baylor Insights & Trends
- The Bears score 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).
- When Baylor puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|5-2-0
|4-2
|5-2-0
|Michigan State
|3-5-0
|0-1
|2-6-0
Baylor vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Michigan State
|14-3
|Home Record
|12-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|4-7
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
