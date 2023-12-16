The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) are favored (-3.5) to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points five times.

The average total in Baylor's outings this year is 158.7, 15.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bears have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Baylor has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bears have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

Baylor has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 5 71.4% 91.1 163.4 67.6 132.4 149.8 Michigan State 2 25% 72.3 163.4 64.8 132.4 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The 91.1 points per game the Bears record are 26.3 more points than the Spartans allow (64.8).

When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0 Michigan State 3-5-0 0-1 2-6-0

Baylor vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Michigan State 14-3 Home Record 12-2 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.