Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
The bowl season slate features 11 Sun Belt matchups, with Ohio (+1.5) against Georgia Southern among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.
Best Week 17 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: James Madison +2 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 8.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Rice +4.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 5.7 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 17 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - James Madison vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 50.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 17 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|11-1 (7-1 Sun Belt)
|35.2 / 18.5
|430.3 / 330.3
|Troy
|11-2 (8-1 Sun Belt)
|29.6 / 17.1
|419.0 / 308.3
|Appalachian State
|9-5 (6-3 Sun Belt)
|33.2 / 27.0
|446.6 / 377.6
|Coastal Carolina
|7-5 (5-3 Sun Belt)
|28.0 / 24.7
|422.9 / 380.0
|Old Dominion
|6-7 (5-3 Sun Belt)
|23.8 / 27.2
|348.3 / 392.7
|Texas State
|7-5 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|36.0 / 33.8
|463.5 / 414.3
|Arkansas State
|6-6 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|27.1 / 30.4
|373.6 / 443.6
|South Alabama
|6-6 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|30.9 / 21.9
|424.9 / 326.4
|Georgia Southern
|6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|30.2 / 30.5
|419.3 / 396.1
|Georgia State
|6-6 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|25.8 / 30.8
|372.8 / 431.9
|Marshall
|6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|22.8 / 28.7
|358.7 / 377.2
|Louisiana
|6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|32.2 / 28.6
|393.5 / 384.9
|Southern Miss
|3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)
|23.2 / 35.8
|353.3 / 412.5
|UL Monroe
|2-10 (0-8 Sun Belt)
|17.3 / 34.9
|321.2 / 447.2
